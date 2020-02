Feb 20 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd:

* VBL THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A NEW CLINICAL TRIAL OF VB-111 COMBINED WITH THE CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR, NIVOLUMAB, IN METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER

* VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD - NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE WILL SERVE AS INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG (IND) SPONSOR FOR THIS STUDY