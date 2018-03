BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics Announces Top-Line Results From Pivotal Phase 3 Globe Study In Patients With Recurrent Glioblastoma

March 8 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd:

* VBL THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PIVOTAL PHASE 3 GLOBE STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT GLIOBLASTOMA

* VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD - ‍STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRE-SPECIFIED PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL​

* VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD - ‍BELIEVE THAT VB-111 MAY STILL HOLD PROMISE FOR OTHER INDICATIONS CO CURRENTLY OR MAY STUDY IN FUTURE​