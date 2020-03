March 19 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd:

* VBL THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* VASCULAR BIOGENICS - EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM BANK DEPOSITS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OP EXPENSES, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO 3Q 2021