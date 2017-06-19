FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd:

* VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types

* Vascular Biogenics- provided update on long term status,survival of patients from 3 completed phase 2 trials, which investigated co's vb-111

* Vascular Biogenics ltd - expect patient enrollment in our planned phase 3 oval study in ovarian cancer to begin in second half of 2017 for vb-111

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - plan to launch a combination study of vb-111 with a checkpoint inhibitor in lung cancer by year-end 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.