BRIEF-VDA Sees Decline Of German New Car Registrations Of 6%, Virus Effects Unclear

Feb 27 (Reuters) - German automaker association VDA:

* WE ALSO SEE SCENARIO OF DECLINE OF CHINA AUTO MARKET OF 7% DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, PREVIOUS F’CAST WAS DOWN 2%

* WE’RE GETTING POSITIVE SIGNALS FROM OUR DOMESTIC MARKET

* CORONAVIRUS IS AFFECTING SUPPLY CHAINS OF CAR MANUFACTURERS AND SUPPLIERS

* SEES DECLINE OF GERMAN NEW CAR REGISTRATIONS OF 6%, CORONAVIRUS EFFECTS UNCLEAR

* VDA PRESIDENT MUELLER SAYS I PLAN TO TRAVEL TO GENEVA AUTO SHOW ON MONDAY, PUBLIC LIFE MUST CONTINUE