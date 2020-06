BRIEF-VDMA Says 52% Of German Firms In China Are Postponing Investment

June 11 (Reuters) -

* GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS 22% OF GERMAN COMPANIES IN CHINA SEE BIG IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, COMPARED WITH 46% IN APRIL SURVEY

* GERMANY’S VDMA SAYS 36% OF GERMAN COMPANIES IN CHINA ARE REPORTING SUPPLY CHAIN PROBLEMS COMPARED WITH 66% IN APRIL

* GERMANY’S VDMA SAYS 52% OF GERMAN COMPANIES IN CHINA ARE POSTPONING INVESTMENT, 4% ARE CANCELING THIS, CAN EXPECT UPSWING IN H1 2021 WHEN DELAYED PROJECTS HOPEFULLY GO AHEAD (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)