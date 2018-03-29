BRIEF-Vector says shareholding structure change

March 29(Reuters) - Vector Inc

* Says its top shareholder, which currently holds 52.1 percent voting power (including direct voting power and indirect voting power)in the company will transfer entire stake in the company to SoftBank Corp

* Says SoftBank Corp will increase voting power in the company to 52.1 percent (including direct voting power and indirect voting power)and will become top shareholder of the company

* Effective April 1

