March 13 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc:

* VECTREN SELECTS PARTNER, ANNOUNCES LOCATION FOR 50 MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE ENERGY IN SOUTHWESTERN INDIANA

* FIRST SOLAR INC SAYS VECTREN HAS SELECTED CO TO BUILD 50 MW SOLAR ARRAY OUTLINED AS PART OF VECTREN’S LONG-TERM ELECTRIC GENERATION TRANSITION PLAN

* FIRST SOLAR - ‍FACILITY SHOULD BE FULLY OPERATIONAL IN 2020, EXPECTED TO GENERATE ENOUGH POWER TO MEET NEEDS OF MORE THAN 11,000 HOUSEHOLDS PER YEAR