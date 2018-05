May 1 (Reuters) - Vectren Corp:

* VECTREN - BOARD DECLARED QTRLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND OF 45 CENTS/SHARE, WHICH REFLECTED 7.1 PERCENT INCREASE ANNOUNCED IN NOVEMBER OF 2017