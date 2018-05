Vectren Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS IMPROVED FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.76

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.75 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.19 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 RESULTS ARE ON TRACK TO MEET OUR EXPECTATIONS FOR YEAR

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $658.4 MILLION VERSUS $624.5 MILLION