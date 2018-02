Feb 20 (Reuters) - Vectren Corp:

* ORATION 2017 RESULTS HIT TARGET; 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE INITIATED; LONG-TERM GROWTH TARGETS AFFIRMED

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $711.0 MILLION VERSUS $699.0 MILLION

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.80 TO $2.90

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.76 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.85 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍ LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS REMAIN AS CONSOLIDATED EPS GROWTH OF 6-8 PERCENT, DIVIDEND GROWTH OF 6-8 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: