BRIEF-Vectron Systems FY EBITDA At EUR 2.25 Million

March 23 (Reuters) - VECTRON SYSTEMS AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: VECTRON SYSTEMS AG: ANNUAL RESULT 2017 AFTER APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BY THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF VECTRON SYSTEMS AG

* AT EUR32.38 MILLION IN FY, ONLY MISSED RECORD SALES OF EUR33.71 MILLION ACHIEVED IN 2016 BY JUST UNDER 4%

* FY EBITDA OF EUR2.25 MILLION AND AN ANNUAL RESULT OF EUR1.07 MILLION

* FOR 2018 VECTRON EXPECTS A RATHER RESTRAINED DEMAND IN POS CORE BUSINESS COMPARED TO 2017.

* IN COMING FISCAL YEAR 2019, HOWEVER, VECTRON EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANT BOOM IN DEMAND