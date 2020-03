BRIEF-Vectron Systems Withdraws Forecast For 2020

March 17 (Reuters) - VECTRON SYSTEMS AG:

* CORONAVIRUS AFFECTS PLANNING BUT IS NO EXISTENTIAL DANGER

* CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE TO MAKE ANY SERIOUS PREDICTIONS ABOUT COURSE OF BUSINESS IN 2020

* MANAGEMENT IS WITHDRAWING ITS NOVEMBER 2019 FORECAST OF GENERATING SALES OF AT LEAST EUR 50 MILLION

* HAS SUFFICIENT LIQUID FUNDS TO BE ABLE TO SURVIVE A PROLONGED LEAN PERIOD IF NECESSARY

* MANAGEMENT IS WITHDRAWING FORECAST OF EBIT MARGIN IN LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE IN 2020