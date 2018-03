March 1 (Reuters) - Vectrus Inc:

* VECTRUS ANNOUNCES STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS; ISSUES 2018 GUIDANCE AND FIVE-YEAR GROWTH PLAN

* SEES ‍2018 DILUTED EPS $2.70 TO $3.22​

* SEES ‍2018 CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $35.0 MILLION TO $39.0 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECT 2018 FULL-YEAR OPERATING MARGIN TO BE IN RANGE OF 3.6 PERCENT TO 4.0 PERCENT​