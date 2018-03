March 20 (Reuters) - Vectrus Inc:

* VECTRUS - ‍ U.S. GOVERNMENT PUBLISHED NOTICE THAT CO’S UNIT WAS AWARDED A $385.1 MILLION MODIFICATION TO CONTRACT W52P1J-10-C-0062 FOR K-BOSSS

* VECTRUS INC - ‍ WORK WILL BE PERFORMED IN CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT, WITH AN ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE OF DEC. 28, 2018 - SEC FILING​ Source: (bit.ly/2GLv1CV) Further company coverage: