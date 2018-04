April 30 (Reuters) - Vectrus Inc:

* VECTRUS SAYS ON APRIL 27, UNIT RECEIVED NOTICE OF $105.96 MILLION MODIFICATION (P00039) TO CONTRACT W91RUS-13-C-0006 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2Ks7wzY) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)