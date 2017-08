July 24 (Reuters) - Vectrus Inc

* Vectrus wins $97 million Keesler Air Force Base contract

* Vectrus Inc - firm-fixed-price contract has a potential seven year period of performance and represents new work to vectrus

* Vectrus Inc - unit announced win of a $97 million U.S. Air force contract to provide base operations support services at Keesler Air Force Base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: