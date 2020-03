BRIEF-Vectura Group FY Gross Profit 95.3 Mln Stg Vs 98.9 Mln Stg

March 17 (Reuters) - Vectura Group PLC:

* FY GROSS PROFIT £95.3M VERSUS £98.9M

* VECTURA HAS NOT SEEN ANY IMPACT TO ITS BUSINESS FROM THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* REVENUES FROM EXISTING DEVELOPMENT CONTRACTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY SIMILAR TO 2019

* NEW DEVELOPMENT SERVICES BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN TO COMPLEMENT THESE REVENUES FROM 2020

* IN BASE BUSINESS, ROYALTIES AND MARKETED REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO SHOW MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN 2020

* GROUP ALSO EXPECTS TO INCUR MID-SINGLE DIGIT £’MILLIONS OF EXCEPTIONAL CASH COSTS IN 2020

* GROUP EXPECTS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT FOR 2020 TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF £40M TO £45M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: