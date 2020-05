May 27 (Reuters) - Vectura Group PLC:

* VECTURA GROUP PLC - AGM TRADING UPDATE & REITERATION OF 2020 GUIDANCE

* VECTURA GROUP PLC - POSITIVE START TO TRADING IN 2020

* VECTURA GROUP PLC - BOARD MAINTAINS ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AND OUTLOOK EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020

* VECTURA - ARRANGEMENTS WITH NUMIS SECURITIES TO EXECUTE SECOND £10 MILLION TRANCHE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED £20 MILLION SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME