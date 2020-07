July 7 (Reuters) - Vectura Group PLC:

* VECTURA GROUP PLC - ENERZAIR BREEZHALER (QVM149) GETS REGULATORY APPROVAL IN EUROPE AND JAPAN, TRIGGERING $6.25 MILLION IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS TO VECTURA