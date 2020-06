BRIEF-Vectura Group Signs Global Licence And Development Agreement With Aerami Therapeutics

June 8 (Reuters) - Vectura Group Plc:

* VECTURA GROUP PLC - SIGNING OF A GLOBAL LICENCE AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH AERAMI THERAPEUTICS

* VECTURA GROUP PLC - AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF INHALED IMATINIB (VR325) FOR TREATMENT OF PULMONARY ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION

* VECTURA GROUP PLC - AERAMI WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR OVERALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALISATION OF INHALED IMATINIB

* VECTURA GROUP - VECTURA PROVIDING DEVELOPMENT SERVICES EXPERTISE, LICENSE TO ITS FOX MESH NEBULISER TECHNOLOGY