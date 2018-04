April 20 (Reuters) - Vectura Group PLC:

* CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ANDREW DERODRA HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE GROUP

* A SEARCH FOR HIS REPLACEMENT IS UNDERWAY AND GROUP WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON HIS SUCCESSOR IN DUE COURSE

* ANDREW WILL REMAIN IN HIS POSITION AT VECTURA AND ON BOARD UNTIL END OF JULY IN ORDER TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)