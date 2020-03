March 19 (Reuters) - Vectura Group PLC:

* VECTURA GROUP PLC - AT THIS TIME, VECTURA HAS NOT SEEN ANY IMPACT TO ITS BUSINESS FROM COVID-19

* VECTURA GROUP PLC - IS MONITORING KEY SUPPLIERS REGARDING POTENTIAL SUPPLY CHAIN INTERRUPTIONS

* VECTURA GROUP PLC - SO FAR, NO IMMEDIATE RISKS TO SUPPLY HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED

* VECTURA GROUP PLC - WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR STOCK LEVELS AND PUT IN PLACE RISK MITIGATION PLANS WHERE APPROPRIATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: