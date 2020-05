May 1 (Reuters) - Vectura Group PLC:

* REGULATORY UPDATE FOR QVM149 PROGRAMME

* FINAL DECISION FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR GRANT OF MARKETING AUTHORISATION EXPECTED BE RECEIVED ABOUT 2 MONTHS AFTER CHMP OPINION

* UPON EUROPEAN REGULATORY APPROVAL, CO ELIGIBLE TO GET $5 MLN MILESTONE AND THEREAFTER LOW-SINGLE DIGIT ROYALTY ON NET SALES