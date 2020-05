BRIEF-Vedanta Resources Ltd Announces Intention To Voluntary Delist Vedanta Ltd To Simplify Corporate Structure

May 12 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd:

* VEDANTA RESOURCES LIMITED - INTENTION TO VOLUNTARY DELIST VEDANTA LIMITED TO SIMPLIFY CORPORATE STRUCTURE

* VEDANTA RESOURCES LTD - BELIEVE DELISTING OF VEDANTA WILL PROVIDE CO WITH ENHANCED OPERATIONAL, FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY IN CAPITAL INTENSIVE BUSINESS

* VEDANTA RESOURCES LIMITED - HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED IN INDIA

* VEDANTA RESOURCES LIMITED - PRICE WILL BE DETERMINED IN ACCORDANCE WITH REVERSE BOOK BUILDING MECHANISM SET OUT IN DELISTING REGULATIONS

* VEDANTA RESOURCES LIMITED - ON VEDANTA LTD DELISTING, WILLING TO ACCEPT EQUITY SHARES TENDERED IN OFFER AT PRICE OF INR 87.5 PER EQUITY SHARE

* VEDANTA RESOURCES LIMITED - DUE TO IMPACT OF VIRUS, HAVE ACCELERATED STRATEGY TO ENSURE SUPPORT FOR MEANINGFUL DELEVERAGING