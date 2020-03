March 17 (Reuters) - Veeco Instruments Inc:

* VEECO PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE RELATED TO COVID-19 FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020

* VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC - WITHDRAWING GUIDANCE FOR Q1, ENDING MARCH 31, 2020

* VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC - GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVES MAY IMPACT CO’S ABILITY TO MEET GUIDANCE FOR Q1 2020

* VEECO - SAN JOSE FACILITY, CERTAIN CUSTOMERS’ FACILITIES UNABLE TO OPERATE TILL APRIL 7 DUE TO “SHELTER-IN-PLACE” DIRECTIVE RELATED TO COVID-19 VIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: