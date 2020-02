BRIEF-Veeko International Holdings Says Executive Directors' Pay To Be Cut By 60% For Three Months

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Veeko International Holdings Ltd :

* EXPECTED THAT GROUP’S LOSSES FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2020 WILL FURTHER INCREASE

* ANOUNCES EFFECT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* GROUP HAS SUSPENDED OPERATION OF CERTAIN STORES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* REMUNERATION OF ALL EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF CO TO BE REDUCED BY 60% FOR THREE MONTHS FROM 1 FEB

* EXPECTS MASK PRODUCTION LINES CAN BE IN OPERATION BY MARCH 2020

* ENTERED INTO A SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ACQUIRING TWO FULLY AUTOMATIC MASK PRODUCTION MACHINES