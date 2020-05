BRIEF-Veeva Systems Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.54

May 28 (Reuters) - Veeva Systems Inc:

* VEEVA ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2021 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES Q2 2021 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63 TO $0.64

* SEES FY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.50 TO $2.55

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66

* SEES FY REVENUE $1.38 BILLION TO $1.395 BILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $337.1 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $319.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.58 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.60, REVENUE VIEW $332.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2021 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.48, REVENUE VIEW $1.37 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA