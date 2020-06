June 8 (Reuters) - Veeva Systems Inc:

* VEEVA SYSTEMS INC - BRENT BOWMAN WILL BECOME COMPANY’S NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* VEEVA SYSTEMS INC - BOWMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO AFTER A TRANSITION PERIOD OF ABOUT 90 DAYS WITH CURRENT CFO TIM CABRAL