March 30 (Reuters) - Veidekke ASA:

* CANCELS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS RESOLVED TO CANCEL PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSAL TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF NOK 5 PER SHARE FOR 2019

* SO FAR, OUTBREAK OF VIRUS HAS HAD LIMITED IMPACT ON PROGRESS OF COMPANY’S CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS AND PROPERTY SALES

* BOARD IS ALSO TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING ALL PLANNED INVESTMENTS