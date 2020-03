BRIEF-Veidekke Update On The Consequences Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

March 25 (Reuters) - Veidekke ASA:

* VEIDEKKE ASA: UPDATE ON THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* VEIDEKKE ASA - CONSIDERABLE UNCERTAINTY ABOUT FUTURE MARKETS SHOULD BE EXPECTED TO AFFECT VEIDEKKE’S OPERATIONS IN ALL THREE SCANDINAVIAN COUNTRIES.

* VEIDEKKE ASA - VEIDEKKE CURRENTLY HAS FEW TEMPORARY LAYOFFS AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, BUT IS CONTINUOUSLY ASSESSING NEED FOR FURTHER ADJUSTMENTS TO EXPECTED LEVEL OF ACTIVITY.

* VEIDEKKE ASA - ON CORONAVIRUS: PRODUCTION IN CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS IS GENERALLY PROGRESSING AS NORMAL, BUT AT SOMEWHAT LOWER CAPACITY, AND THIS AFFECTS BOTH TURNOVER AND PROGRESS IN PROJECTS

* VEIDEKKE ASA - HAS A GOOD ORDER BACKLOG, A SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION AND A SOUND FINANCIAL CAPACITY.