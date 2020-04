BRIEF-Velan Capital Agrees To Support Merger Of Lantheus And Progenics

April 14 (Reuters) - Lantheus Holdings Inc:

* VELAN CAPITAL AGREES TO SUPPORT MERGER OF LANTHEUS AND PROGENICS

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC - LANTHEUS HAS ENTERED INTO A SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH VELAN CAPITAL IN CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED MERGER OF LANTHEUS AND PROGENICS

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC - SUPPORT AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT VELAN WILL VOTE ALL OF ITS PROGENICS STOCK AND LANTHEUS STOCK IN FAVOR OF PROPOSED MERGER

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC - VELAN HAS ALSO AGREED TO ABIDE BY CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL PROVISIONS DURING TERM OF SUPPORT AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)