BRIEF-Velan reports Q2 loss/share of $0.26
October 12, 2017 / 7:32 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Velan reports Q2 loss/share of $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Velan Inc:

* Velan Inc reports its second quarter 2017/18 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.26

* Q2 sales rose 7.6 percent to $76.5 million

* Says ‍order backlog of US$488.7 million at end of quarter​

* Says qtrly ‍bookings amounted to $92.5 million, an increase of $15.1 million or 19.5% compared to last year​

* Says “this fiscal year will be difficult”, but confident that recent surge in backlog, with strategic efforts, will improve co’s overall position​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

