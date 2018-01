Jan 11 (Reuters) - Velan Inc:

* REPORTS ITS THIRD QUARTER 2017/18 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* NET NEW ORDERS OF US$83.3 MILLION FOR QUARTER

* Q3 SALES ROSE 9.1 PERCENT TO $87.7 MILLION

* ORDER BACKLOG OF US$485.2 MILLION AT END OF QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: