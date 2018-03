March 22 (Reuters) - Velocity Minerals Ltd:

* VELOCITY ANNOUNCES $3.5M NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* VELOCITY MINERALS - ‍NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 17.5 MILLION UNITS PRICED AT $0.20 PER UNIT​

* VELOCITY MINERALS LTD - PROCEEDS OF FINANCING ARE INTENDED TO FUND ONGOING WORK AT COMPANY'S BALKAN GOLD PROJECT