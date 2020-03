BRIEF-Velocity Composites Trading Till End Of Feb In Line With Board's Expectations

March 30 (Reuters) - Velocity Composites PLC:

* VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC - TRADING UNTIL END OF FEBRUARY WAS IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS

* VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC - SHORT-TERM DEMAND HAS BEGUN TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY UNPRECEDENTED DISRUPTION CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC - WHILE MANY OF VELOCITY’S CUSTOMERS ARE STILL MANUFACTURING, THIS IS NOW AT A MUCH-REDUCED RATE

* VELOCITY COMPOSITES - CO’S NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES IN US, EUROPE, UK CONTINUE REMOTELY BUT TIMINGS ON PROJECTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE DELAYED

* VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC - UNABLE TO COMMENT ON LIKELY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP FOR FY20

* VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC - BOARD BELIEVES THAT VELOCITY IS CURRENTLY WELL PLACED TO WITHSTAND DISRUPTION OF COVID-19