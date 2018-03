BRIEF-Veloxis Pharmaceuticals says Co's capital has increased by 200,000 new shares after exercise of warrants by former employees

March 16 (Reuters) - Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S:

* VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS- CO CAPITAL HAS INCREASED BY 200,000 NEW SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF DKK 0.10 EACH CORRESPONDING TO NOMINALLY DKK 20,000​

* VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍AS RESULT OF EMPLOYEE’S INVESTMENT IN CO’S PROCEEDS TO VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS FROM CAPITAL INCREASE AMOUNTS TO DKK 70,000​

* VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S SAYS ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE FOR NEW SHARES IS DKK 0.35 PER SHARE OF NOMINAL DKK 0.10​