BRIEF-Veloxis Pharmaceuticals signs deal with Chiesi Farmaceutici to commercialize Envarsus XR in China

June 6 (Reuters) - VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S

* ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH CHIESI FARMACEUTICI S.P.A. TO COMMERCIALIZE ENVARSUS XR IN CHINA

* SUBSIDIARY VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., ENTERS EXCLUSIVE LICENSE, SUPPLY AND DISTRIBUTION DEAL

* DEAL WITH CHIESI FARMACEUTICI TO REGISTER, COMMERCIALIZE AND DISTRIBUTE ENVARSUS XR IN CHINA AND TAIWAN

* VELOXIS WILL RECEIVE AN UP-FRONT PAYMENT IN AMOUNT OF USD 6 MILLION AND A MILESTONE PAYMENT UPON APPROVAL

* INITIAL TERM OF AGREEMENT IS FOR A PERIOD OF 15 YEARS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE OF AGREEMENT