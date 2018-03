BRIEF-Veltyco Group Notes Recent Announcements By FCA And ESMA

March 29 (Reuters) - Veltyco Group Plc:

* VELTYCO GROUP PLC - NOTES RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS BY FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY AND EUROPEAN SECURITIES AND MARKETS AUTHORITY

* VELTYCO GROUP PLC - COMPANY CONFIRMS THAT NONE OF OPERATORS FOR WHOM VELTYCO UNDERTAKES MARKETING ACTIVITIES OFFER A BINARY OPTION PRODUCT

* VELTYCO GROUP PLC - OPERATORS HAVE CONFIRMED TO COMPANY THAT THEY ARE OPERATING IN LINE WITH RESTRICTIONS PROPOSED BY ESMA ON CFD TRADING

* VELTYCO GROUP PLC - BOARD BELIEVES THAT REGULATORY CHANGES WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON VELTYCO'S OVERALL OPERATIONS AND RESULTS.