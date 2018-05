May 22 (Reuters) - Iron Bridge Resources Inc:

* VELVET ENERGY ANNOUNCES PREMIUM ALL CASH OFFER TO ACQUIRE IRON BRIDGE RESOURCES

* VELVET ENERGY - VELVET TO OFFER $0.75 IN CASH PER IRON BRIDGE COMMON SHARE

* VELVET ENERGY - OFFER VALUES IRON BRIDGE AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $120 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)