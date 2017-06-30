FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Venator Materials prices $375 million private offering of senior notes due 2025
June 30, 2017 / 1:37 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Venator Materials prices $375 million private offering of senior notes due 2025

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp

* Venator Materials prices $375 million private offering of senior notes due 2025

* Offering was increased from a previously announced size of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of notes

* Notes will carry interest rate of 5 ¾ percent, will mature on july 15, 2025, closing of offering expected to occur on july 14, 2017

* Offering of senior notes due 2025 through wholly owned subsidiaries of co and venator materials plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

