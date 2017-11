Nov 29 (Reuters) - Venator Materials Plc:

* VENATOR PRICES UPSIZED SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING

* VENATOR MATERIALS- PRICING OF UPSIZED SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF 21.7 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES AT $22.50PER SHARE FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $489.7 MILLION​