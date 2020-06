June 25 (Reuters) - Altimmune Inc:

* VENROCK HEALTHCARE CAPITAL PARTNERS II LP REPORTS A 20.8% STAKE IN ALTIMMUNE INC AS OF JUNE 15, 2020 - SEC FILING

* VENROCK HEALTHCARE CAPITAL PARTNERS II - ACQUIRED ALTIMMUNE SECURITIES FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES Source: bit.ly/2Bapdo5