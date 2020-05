BRIEF-Ventas Inc says In Mid-June, Co Is Eliminating Roles Representing Over 25% Of Its Corporate Positions, Excluding Onsite Field Personnel

May 27 (Reuters) - Ventas Inc:

* VENTAS INC - EXPECTS Q3 2020 ANNUALIZED SG&A EXPENSE WILL BE ABOUT $25 TO $30 MILLION LOWER THAN ITS REPORTED FY 2019 SG&A EXPENSE

* VENTAS INC - ITS INTENTION TO ADJUST ITS CORPORATE COST STRUCTURE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC’S IMPACT ON COMPANY’S BUSINESS

* VENTAS INC - IN MID-JUNE, CO IS ELIMINATING ROLES REPRESENTING OVER 25% OF ITS CORPORATE POSITIONS, EXCLUDING ONSITE FIELD PERSONNEL

* VENTAS INC - FOR SECOND HALF OF 2020, BASE SALARIES OF CO’S CEO AND OTHER EXECUTIVE OFFICERS WILL BE VOLUNTARILY REDUCED BY 20% AND 10%, RESPECTIVELY

* VENTAS-DOES NOT EXPECT CASH COSTS/ CHARGES ASSOCIATED WITH ROLE ELIMINATIONS TO BE MATERIAL TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION/ RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Source text - bit.ly/2X9KCpM Further company coverage: