BRIEF-Ventas Posts Q1 Adjusted FFO Per Share $1.05

April 27 (Reuters) - Ventas Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO PER SHARE $3.99 ─ $4.07

* FOR Q1 2018, COMPANY’S SAME-STORE TOTAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO (1,049 ASSETS) CASH NOI GREW 2.6 PERCENT COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS $1.25 BILLION IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PERCENT TO 1.5 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: