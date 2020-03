BRIEF-Ventas Says Some Senior Housing Care Providers Who Are Tenants Can Defer 25% Of AP Payment Obligation Until Earlier Of Oct 1/Receipt Of Government Assistance

March 30 (Reuters) - Ventas Inc:

* VENTAS - SOME SENIOR HOUSING CARE PROVIDERS WHO ARE TENANTS CAN DEFER 25% OF AP PAYMENT OBLIGATION UNTIL EARLIER OF OCT 1/RECEIPT OF GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE

* VENTAS - ESTIMATE THAT AMOUNT OF PAYMENTS DEFERRED UNDER TERMS OF DEFERRAL PROGRAM FOR APRIL COULD BE IN RANGE OF $3-9 MILLION

* VENTAS - HAVE TEMPORARILY PAUSED CERTAIN OF GROUND-UP DEVELOPMENTS THAT WERE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BUT WERE NOT YET SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERWAY

* VENTAS - EXPECTED INVESTMENTS IN ALL GROUND-UP DEVELOPMENTS IN 2020, NET OF COMMITTED CONSTRUCTION FINANCING, IS LESS THAN $100 MILLION IN AGGREGATE