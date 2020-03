BRIEF-Ventas Withdraws Previously Provided 2020 Financial Guidance

March 17 (Reuters) - Ventas Inc:

* VENTAS COMMENTS ON COVID-19 AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* VENTAS INC - APPROPRIATE TO WITHDRAW PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE.

* VENTAS INC - RECENTLY DREW ON COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $2.75 BILLION

* VENTAS - IS TAKING PRUDENT STEPS TO INCREASE LIQUIDITY AND PRESERVE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

* VENTAS INC - THROUGH FEB. 2020, SENIOR HOUSING OPERATING BUSINESS HAS DELIVERED RESULTS IN-LINE WITH COMPANY’S EXPECTATIONS.

* VENTAS INC - THUS FAR IN 2020, CO HAS RECEIVED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF ITS NNN RENT PAYMENTS, AS EXPECTED.

* VENTAS - THERE ARE NOW STRONG INDICATIONS THAT TOURS AND MOVE-INS ARE BEGINNING TO SLOW AND PANDEMIC RAISES RISK OF AN ELEVATED LEVEL OF MOVE-OUTS

* VENTAS INC - OPERATING COSTS OF VENTAS'S PARTNERS ARE INCREASING AS THEY RESPOND TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC