March 28 (Reuters) - VENTE-UNIQUE.COM SA:

* RAISES EUR 7 MILLION IN IPO

* IPO: GLOBAL DEMAND REPRESESENTS 1.8 TIMES NUMBER OF SHARES OFFERED

* TRADING IN SHARES TO BEGIN ON APRIL 4

* TOTAL AMOUNT OF PLACEMENT EUR 32.8 MILLION AFTER EXERCISE OF 100 PERCENT OF EXTENSION CLAUSE

* AT END OF OPERATION, CAPITAL CONSISTS OF 9.4 MILLION SHARES, REPRESENTING MARKET CAPITALIZATION OF EUR 101 MILLION

* TOTAL AMOUNT OF PLACEMENT COULD RISE TO EUR 37.7 MILLION IF OVER ALLOTMENT OPTION EXERCISED IN FULL