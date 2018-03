March 14 (Reuters) - VENTE-UNIQUE.COM SAS IPO-VENTE.PA:

* LAUNCHES ITS INTRODUCTION ON PARIS STOCK EXCHANGE ON EURONEXT GROWTH‍​

* IN IPO, ISSUES SHARES ‍​WORTH ABOUT EUR 7 MILLION

* INDICATIVE PRICE RANGE OF THE OFFER BETWEEN EUR 9.84 AND EUR 11.56

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FROM MARCH 14 TO MARCH 27, 2018, INCLUSIVE (MARCH 28 FOR GLOBAL PLACEMENT)

* AIMS AT MAINTAINING STEADY PACE OF GROWTH TO REACH EUR 150 MILLION REVENUE BY 2022‍​