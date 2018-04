Vente-Unique.Com SA:

* SAYS MIDCAP PARTNERS PARTIALLY EXERCISED OVERALLOTMENT OPTION RESULTING IN ISSUE OF ADDITIONAL 365,015 SHARES

* PLACEMENT OF 365,015 ADDITIONAL SHARES AT OFFER PRICE OF € 10.70/SHARE, FOR AMOUNT OF € 3,905,660.50